Leinster v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's Investec Champions Cup semi-final

George Hendy returns to the Saints starting line-up for Saturday's Investec Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster at Croke Park (kick-off 5.30pm).
By Tom Vickers
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:13 BST
Hendy was ruled out of the match against Harlequins at Twickenham last weekend, but he is fit to start in Dublin, taking the place of Ollie Sleightholme, who is sidelined due to concussion.

Lewis Ludlam has also been added to the injury list after picking up a shoulder problem against Quins, meaning Juarno Augustus comes in to start at No.8, with Sam Graham shifting to seven.

Alex Waller, Curtis Langdon, Alex Moon and Alex Coles return to the starting 15, having been rested completely for the clash at Twickenham.

George Hendy (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)George Hendy (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
George Hendy (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fraser Dingwall also starts after being given a breather on the bench against Quins.

Courtney Lawes will skipper Saints as he once again wears the No.6 shirt this weekend.

Leinster are without Ireland duo Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan but the hosts are still able to name a formidable side stacked with international stars.

Leinster: Frawley; Larmour, Henshaw, Osborne, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Molony, McCarthy; Baird, van der Flier, Doris (c).

Replacements: Kelleher, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Jenkins, Conan, McGrath, H Byrne, O'Brien.

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Freeman, Dingwall, Hendy; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Coles; Lawes (c), Graham, Augustus.

Replacements: S Matavesi, Iyogun, Millar Mills, Mayanavanua, Scott-Young, James, Litchfield, Seabrook.

