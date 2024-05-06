Leinster 20 Northampton Saints 17: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Saints were edged out at Croke Park (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

So the fact they lost by just three points to Leinster – and were hugely disappointed to do so – in a sold-out Investec Champions Cup semi-final at Croke Park shows just how far this team has come in less than a year and a half.

The La Rochelle loss at the start of 2023 was Saints’ 10th successive defeat in a competition that had brought them little but pain since a superb win at Lyon in January 2020.

But a new season brought a new start, and this Saints team fully embraced it, desperate to banish bad memories by overriding them with special ones.

They went to Scotstoun Stadium in December to face a Glasgow Warriors side who had lost just twice at home in two years, and Phil Dowson’s men turned on the power to pen the first chapter of what has turned out to be quite a European story.

Toulon, Bayonne and, brilliantly, Munster were beaten by the black, green and gold during the pool stages.

Another magical day against Munster followed in the last 16 before a rotated Vodacom Bulls team were sent packing in the quarter-finals.

It felt like that may be Saints’ limit as they were handed the tie against a Leinster team looking to reach their third successive Champions Cup final.

But Saints came so close to upsetting the odds in Dublin on Saturday evening.

That they didn’t owed much to their own mistakes rather than Leinster’s might.

Because had Saints not had a strong bout of nerves during much of the first half, they would have not have given themselves such a mountain to scale after the break.

In the opening 30 minutes of the match, a team that prides itself on doing the simple stuff well made nine handling errors and gave away six penalties to Leinster’s one.

They struggled at the lineout and couldn’t find their feet on the grandest of stages.

In the past two weeks, big occasions at big stadiums, against two of this season’s Champions Cup semi-finalists, have seemed to put a spanner in the works in terms of Saints’ composure.

They have taken time to settle, with so many knock-ons preventing them from putting their foot on the throat of their hosts.

And when the footing has been found and the fightback has come, it’s just been a bit too late.

It’s certainly fair to say other factors have played a part.

They have not had the rub of the green in terms of the officiating at Twickenham or Croke Park.

But Saints will know that had they been at their best, that most likely wouldn’t have mattered.

The door has been open against both Harlequins and Leinster, but Saints have just stumbled at crucial moments.

However, the fact they have lost by such small margins in both matches despite being nowhere near their best for long periods has to be used as a positive.

Because, let’s not forget, this season is far from over.

Saints have become used to losing semi-finals since returning to England’s top flight in 2008, with defeat typically bringing the curtain down on their campaign.

But while what happened last Saturday will have hurt badly, this is not the end for this Northampton team.

They still have hope waiting for them at home, knowing if they can secure a bonus-point success against Gloucester at the Gardens on Saturday, a first home Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final since 2015 would be secure.

And how desperate they will be to ensure it happens, with the past two weeks reminding them how frustrating life on the road can be.

How they rated…

GEORGE FURBANK – wasn’t quite as secure as he typically has been this season, with Leinster contesting the high ball well. One final pass for James Ramm was just behind the wing… 5

JAMES RAMM – a couple of good moments but couldn’t reach the levels of previous weeks as he was tested defensively and couldn’t cling on to some tricky passes in attack… 5

TOMMY FREEMAN – Leinster shut the classy back down well and aside from one chip and chase, he rarely got the chance to stretch his legs… 5.5

FRASER DINGWALL – body on the line stuff as ever from the centre, who kept plugging away for his team and was Saints’ best back on the evening… 7

GEORGE HENDY – overcame some shaky moments early on to grab a try on the big occasion, but this was a good lesson… 5.5

FIN SMITH – has been so good so often this season and he did grow into the game while showing his ability from the tee, but he had a few tough moments. Did stand tall in defence, making 17 tackles… 6

ALEX MITCHELL – wasn't at his best on this occasion as he made some uncharacteristic errors under pressure and couldn’t get his game on the pitch… 5

ALEX WALLER – soaked it all up as he trudged off the field in his final European game for Saints. Had put in a decent shift here, trying desperately to have an impact for his team… 6

CURTIS LANGDON – made a couple of huge hits as he tried to set the tone, as he has so often this season, but this was a tougher day for the talented forward… 5.5

TREVOR DAVISON – tried to give as he got at scrum time but couldn’t have the kind of impact he would have liked… 5

ALEX MOON – battled hard, as ever, and tried to do the hard yards, but Leinster certainly didn’t shy away from the physical battle… 6

ALEX COLES – got more into the game during the second half, but there weren’t many chances for him to use his full skillset here… 5.5

COURTNEY LAWES – another huge performance from the club legend as he did everything he could to keep his side in the competition… 8

SAM GRAHAM – once again displayed his physicality as he thundered into challenges and tried to put pressure on Leinster… 6

JUARNO AUGUSTUS – A really strong showing from the No.8 as he looked so hungry to make things happen, causing panic for Leinster when he got the ball in hand… 7.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

MANNY IYOGUN (for Waller 55) – a nice injection of energy at a time when Saints were searching for a way back into the game. Good experience for the talented young prop… 6.5

SAM MATAVESI (for Langdon 58) – helped to steady the ship for Saints while also getting stuck in where he could… 6.5

ELLIOT MILLAR MILLS (for Davison 58) – made a huge impact, stealing the ball from Leinster, coming close to scoring and generally getting through a lot of good work… 7