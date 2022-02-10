Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Friday's clash

George Furbank

Furbank was released by England on Wednesday evening and is straight into the starting 15 as he is preferred to James Grayson at 10.

Rory Hutchinson, who will make his 100th Saints appearance, is also available as he is not needed by Scotland for their Six Nations showdown with Wales on Saturday.

But Dan Biggar remains with Wales, while Tommy Freeman is still sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during England training.

Courtnall Skosan is able to return to the starting line-up as he replaces Tom Collins, while Fraser Dingwall skippers the side for the second successive game in the absence of Lewis Ludlam.

As for Tigers, they welcome back regular Saints tormentor Nemani Nadolo, who starts on the wing.

Former Saints star Chris Ashton is named among the replacements after joining Leicester on a short-term deal on Wednesday.

Leicester Tigers: Hegarty; Potter, Porter, Kelly, Nadolo; Burns, Wigglesworth; Whitcombe, Montoya, Cole; Wells, Green; Liebenberg (c), Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Van Wyk, Leatigaga, Snyman, Martin, van Poortvliet, Scott, Ashton.

Saints: Tuala; Sleightholme, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Skosan; Furbank, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa; Wood, Harrison, Augustus.