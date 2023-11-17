Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Courtney Lawes and Sam Graham are not in the matchday 23 as they are going through return-to-play protocols due to concussion, while Angus Scott-Young is being managed after taking a knock and Juarno Augustus (bicep) remains a long-term absentee.

That means Alex Coles returns to the starting line-up at six while Lewis Ludlam comes back from his week’s rest to captain the side from No.8.

Tom Lockett and talented young flanker Pollock are among the replacements.

Henry Pollock (picture: Ketan Shah)

Trevor Davison starts at tighthead in place of Paul Hill, who is not in the squad.

George Furbank returns from injury to start at full-back, while James Ramm has also recovered as he lines up on the wing.

George Hendy moves to a wide berth, with Tommy Freeman at outside centre.

Tom Seabrook has suffered a glute strain and is now on the injury list.

Rory Hutchinson is among the replacements and will make his 100th Premiership appearance should he be introduced.

Lawes, Graham, Augustus, Seabrook, Manny Iyogun, Temo Mayanavanua, Robbie Smith and Burger Odendaal make up the ‘not considered for selection list’.

Tigers scrum-half Ben Youngs will make history in the Premiership round six clash, making his 28th appearance in an East Midlands derby, the most of any player, for either club.

Centre Guy Porter comes back into Tigers’ team for his 50th Premiership appearance, with Ollie Hassell-Collins on the left wing and Freddie Steward at full-back.

Joe Heyes and James Cronin rotate into the starting prop roles, and Jamie Shillcock comes onto the bench.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Bassett, Porter, Kata, Hassell-Collins; Pollard, Youngs; Cronin, Clare, Heyes; Henderson, Chessum; Liebenberg (c), Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Vanes, van Wyk, Cole, Carter, Rogerson, Whiteley, Shillcock, Scott.

Saints: Furbank; Hendy, Freeman, Dingwall, Ramm; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Munga; Coles, Pearson, Ludlam (c).