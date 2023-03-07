Lawes suffers fresh injury blow but three Saints players are retained by England for France clash

The Saints star, who came off the bench in England’s win against Wales last month, has suffered a shoulder injury and was not part of the 27-man squad selected by Red Rose boss Steve Borthwick on Tuesday.

David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell were retained, but Tommy Freeman was released and he will be available for Saints' Gallagher Premiership game against Bath on Friday night.

Saints will now be left hoping for good news on the unfortunate Lawes, who has only been able to feature in four matches for his club this season, starting three of them.

Courtney Lawes

The 34-year-old's most recent appearance for the black, green and gold came against La Rochelle back on January 21, when he suffered a calf injury.

He has also been sidelined by concussion as well as a neck issue and a gluteal problem so far this season.

England squad: Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 98 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 3 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 12 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 46 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 75 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 65 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 17 caps), David Ribbans (Saints, 3 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 59 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 77 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, 2 caps), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 8 caps).