Langdon 'loved every minute' of Saints' rain-soaked success at Newcastle

Langdon was named player of the match after scoring the try that helped to secure a first Gallagher Premiership win of the season for his side.

It was hard going for Saints in torrential rain.

But Langdon didn't mind the conditions one bit.

Curtis Langdon shows off his player of the match medal alongside Matt Ferguson (picture: Northampton Saints)

"I loved every minute of it," said the hooker, who joined Saints from Montpellier during the summer.

"It was wet but it suited us because we had to hammer home what we'd been speaking about all week. We did that, and it paid off."

Scrum-half Tom James won a breakdown penalty to put the seal on the win for Saints as they scrapped for their lives in the closing stages.

And Langdon said: "It was an awesome way to finish.

"We worked hard on our defence in pre-season and defence wins games, especially in weather like that.

"The boys put their best foot forward and we're really happy to get that first league win of the season.

"We've seen it in glimpses in the first two games of the season and there was a lot of chat during the week about staying in our defensive system for the whole 80. We did that.

"There were a few discipline issues that made it closer than we would have liked, but as a whole, it was probably our 80-minute performance of the season."

Saints now move on to face a strong Bath side at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

And Langdon added: "It's definitely nice to get that first win but we take every week as it comes.