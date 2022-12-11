La Rochelle 46 Northampton Saints 12: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

And, to their credit, the team kept fighting, too.

But it was just as difficult to win the singing battle as it was to win the scrap on the field.

Because here at Stade Marcel Deflandre, Saints came up against a side loaded with top-class talent.

Alex Mitchell made a difference for Saints late on

And in truth, they were never in the contest.

In fact, until the final 20 minutes, Saints failed to lay a glove on La Rochelle.

Had it been a boxing match, it would have been stopped long before.

The reigning European champions were rampant - and Saints continued to fuel their fire.

Against a side as good as this, you not only have to be squeaky clean, but you also have to be error-free.

Saints were most certainly neither of those things.

And it meant that wave after wave of pressure came their way, leaving them firmly behind the eight ball.

Just when they got some possession, Saints would concede a penalty at the breakdown or make a handling error.

Just when they thought they may be able to subdue the home threat, La Rochelle struck again.

Yes, they are good. So very good.

But Saints made them look unplayable, before eventually debunking that notion a bit when they finally got into their stride late on.

Yes, the game had well and truly gone by then.

But Saints showed La Rochelle could at least be unnerved.

The problem was, they couldn’t do it when it mattered. When the result of the game was still in the balance.

Up in the stands you could see why La Rochelle have hit such high standards as their Irish coaching staff constantly bellowed out instructions. 'Chop, patience, discipline', over and over.

The hosts may have been motoring into a massive lead, but there was no let-up on or off the field.

And for Saints it all made for one of their most difficult days in Europe.

In fact, the opening 60 minutes must surely be the toughest opening 60 minutes they have had.

Because they couldn't get into the home 22, while finding themselves under constant pressure in their own.

The problem is that Saints have had so many of these difficult days in France over the years, regularly struggling across The Channel.

And with the financial gap between the Gallagher Premiership and Top 14 growing ever wider, you wonder when they will be able to compete at this level.

Saints can trouble any team in the Premiership on their day, but these big French sides are a whole other beast.

And La Rochelle certainly showed that on Saturday night.

How they rated…

GEORGE FURBANK – a tricky night for the full-back as he failed to find touch at a key moment with a quickly-taken penalty and he was given a difficult time in defence, though he did make one big saving tackle... 4.5

JAMES RAMM – etched his name on the scoresheet once again and made a few metres here and there when he got the chance, but Saints' wingers got few attacking chances overall... 5.5

MATT PROCTOR – finished off a flowing Saints move late on to give them their second try, and he wasn't shying away from the physical battle here... 6

FRASER DINGWALL – had his work cut out with big La Rochelle ball carriers running at Saints from all angles and he was eventually replaced with the damage done… 4.5

TOMMY FREEMAN – was given a torrid time in defence as La Rochelle ran riot and got few chances to use his ability in attack... 4.5

FIN SMITH – topped Saints' tackle count with 16 as he showed a willingness to get involved in big collisions, but he wasn't quite as sharp as he usually would be at the other end of the field... 5.5

TOM JAMES – the night didn't start well for the scrum-half as he failed to gather a grubber kick, allowing Brice Dulin to score, and he wasn't able to show the composure needed overall... 4ALEX WALLER – wasn’t really able to have a say here, despite no shortage of effort or commitment to the cause… 4.5

ROBBIE SMITH – was eventually forced off after taking a blow to the face and it was a rough end to a rough outing for the hooker... 4

PAUL HILL – popped up on the wing on one occasion as he tried to take the fight to the home side, but this was a dominant forward pack that Saints were up against early on... 4.5

LUKHAN SALAKAIA-LOTO – couldn't really have the kind of impact he has so often had this season but he still got through plenty of work on both sides of the ball... 5.5

DAVID RIBBANS – one of Saints' better starts on the night as he kept pushing on, making plenty of tackles and carries against some huge men... 6.5

ALEX COLES – wasn't really able to have a say here as Saints fell well behind before he was withdrawn, bringing Courtney Lawes into the action... 4.5

AARON HINKLEY – paid the price for Saints' persistent offending as he was sin-binned late in the first half, and he was replaced when that 10 minutes ended, having tried hard to turn the tide... 4

LEWIS LUDLAM – had plenty on his plate as he had to deal with constant warnings from the referee about Saints' lack of discipline while trying to inject some life into his team... 5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

SAM MATAVESI (for R Smith 37) – looked to have scored during the second half, but was denied by the TMO, and he certainly helped Saints to step up a level late on... 6

ALEX MITCHELL (for James 40) – a tough introduction for the scrum-half as he saw his box kick charged down, leading to a La Rochelle try, but he rallied well from there and managed to catch the eye... 6.5

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG (for Hinkley 47) – grafted hard for his team and was always looking to play his part in attack and defence, adding some extra energy... 7

COURTNEY LAWES (for Coles 51) – not exactly a nice, easy comeback for the England star with his side 46-0 down when he entered the fray! But he helped them to rally, showing his international class... 7

RORY HUTCHINSON (for Dingwall 52) – wasn't afraid of taking contact from a swarm of La Rochelle players as he tried to make his way to the line, and his fast footwork started to cause a few problems... 7

EHREN PAINTER (for Hill 56) – looked strong at scrum time and showed little fear against an imposing home pack... 7

MANNY IYOGUN (for A Waller 56) – helped Saints to start to get on top at scrum time and he could be pleased with his cameo as La Rochelle suddenly started to find themselves pushed back... 7

