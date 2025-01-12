Kemeny was so grateful to be given the chance to skipper Saints

Josh Kemeny and Henry Pollock in action at Stade Jean-Bouin (photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Josh Kemeny says he was 'very grateful' to be handed the Saints captaincy for Saturday evening's Investec Champions Cup clash with Stade Français.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And although the result didn't go the way of the black, green and gold, Kemeny was proud of how a depleted squad handled the intensity of Stade Jean-Bouin.

Phil Dowson's men raced into a 21-0 lead inside 18 minutes but eventually had to make do with just a try bonus point as they were beaten 45-35 in Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will still a special night for Kemeny though, as the summer signing got to captain Saints for the first time.

"I was just stoked with the privilege to be offered that as someone who has only been at the club for a short period of time," said the Australian flanker. "I'm very grateful.

"I'm proud of all the boys' efforts. We started the game but we weren't really able to finish it and we played into their hands a little bit as the game went on.

"It didn't surprise us (to be 21-0 up). As we've shown in the past couple of weeks, if we get our game right and show what we're capable of, we can put those performances out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just a matter of being consistent and doing it for 80 minutes.

"If we're consistent, we're blowing anyone away. Can we get there? I reckon we can.

"We've got another week to go next week."

Kemeny arrived from Australia ahead of the start of this season and after recently overcoming injury, he has been able to play a key role for Saints in recent weeks.

He enjoyed his first experience of playing in France and is now looking forward to taking on Munster in a sold-out clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A big part of me wanting to take this opportunity with the Saints was to play rugby in England and play rugby in Europe," Kemeny said.

"That sort of French style of rugby and support and how intense and back and forth it was, was really good for me to be part of.

"Getting a win in these away games is the best thing we can do, but we want to stay together and put ourselves in a better spot for next week.

"I know how it's gone the past few times we've played them (Munster) and how feisty the game will be, so I'm really looking forward to being part of it."