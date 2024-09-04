Kemeny can't wait for first taste of Gardens action as Saints face Leinster

Josh Kemeny (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)

Josh Kemeny is treating Saturday's pre-season fixture against Leinster as though it was a 'grand final'.

The Australian flanker arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens this summer, having joined Saints from Melbourne Rebels.

And he will finally get his first taste of Gardens action this weekend as Phil Dowson's side face Leinster in the first of two pre-season fixtures before the new Gallagher Premiership campaign starts at Bath on September 20.

"It (the Gardens) looks really special and I'm really excited to see it with some fans in it," Kemeny said.

"I'm really looking forward to the atmosphere and the pressure of playing here.

"In the more recent past I've watched a fair few games and from speaking to people and from what you see yourself, it seems like an amazing atmosphere.

"I'm looking forward to it a lot.

"Obviously the size of the stadium means it's a bit more of an intimate experience than back home but crowds are even bigger even though the stadiums are smaller.

"The fans are very passionate, it's high pressure and it's going to be a challenge.

"I'm sure no matter what outfit Leinster put out this weekend will be class and we'll be tested in all different ways.

"I'm preparing as though it's the grand final because it's my first opportunity so I'm looking forward to that."

Kemeny has now settled in at Saints, having got several weeks of pre-season training under his belt with his new team.

And he said: "I've felt really good.

"Obviously we've had a decent amount of time in pre-season and we've been pushed at the right times.

"We're all going in feeling good - and I'm in that boat.

"You train alongside the lads and build those relationships. That sort of thing does happen slowly so the more time you get to do it, the closer and tighter it'll get.

"It will happen over time.

"I'm settling in slowly and getting really comfortable."