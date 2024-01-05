Keeping current squad together is so key for Saints in hunt for silverware
But it all feels very different at Saints this time round as the priority really feels like retention rather than recruitment.
The black, green and gold are currently on a six-game winning streak, during which they have truly showcased the depth of their squad.
So, naturally, fans are most fixated on keeping the men who are doing so well rather than signing others.
And this week, Saints have continued to lift the spirits of supporters by making more renewal announcements.
Towards the end of 2023, they revealed that Sam Graham and Robbie Smith had signed on for more.
And now we know that Fraser Dingwall, Alex Coles, Tom James, George Furbank and Alex Mitchell have followed suit, with more pens likely to be put to paper in the weeks to come.
Saints have moved quickly to try to keep this talented squad together.
And head coach Sam Vesty outlined the importance of that this week.
“It's a real privilege to get to coach this group and I think the longer we can keep the core of this group together, that will be our success,” Vesty said.
“If this group stays together, there will be something in it.
“It's a real special time to be at the club and I'm just enjoying it.
“I'm glad guys have committed and want to stay, want to be part of it and want to really drive it forward.
“We want to be really good. Everyone's committed to that. We're not there yet by any stretch but that's what we all want to do and all want to be.”