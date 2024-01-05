As each season progresses, supporters often like to fantasise about which players their club may sign for the following campaign.​

Alex Mitchell signed a new deal at Saints on Friday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

​But it all feels very different at Saints this time round as the priority really feels like retention rather than recruitment.

The black, green and gold are currently on a six-game winning streak, during which they have truly showcased the depth of their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, naturally, fans are most fixated on keeping the men who are doing so well rather than signing others.

And this week, Saints have continued to lift the spirits of supporters by making more renewal announcements.

Towards the end of 2023, they revealed that Sam Graham and Robbie Smith had signed on for more.

And now we know that Fraser Dingwall, Alex Coles, Tom James, George Furbank and Alex Mitchell have followed suit, with more pens likely to be put to paper in the weeks to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints have moved quickly to try to keep this talented squad together.

And head coach Sam Vesty outlined the importance of that this week.

“It's a real privilege to get to coach this group and I think the longer we can keep the core of this group together, that will be our success,” Vesty said.

“If this group stays together, there will be something in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a real special time to be at the club and I'm just enjoying it.

“I'm glad guys have committed and want to stay, want to be part of it and want to really drive it forward.