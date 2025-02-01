James grabs a hat-trick but Saints are beaten in entertaining game at Tigers

Charlie Savala in action against Tigers (photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Tom James scored a hat-trick for Saints but they saw their unbeaten start to the Premiership Rugby Cup come to an end in an entertaining game at Leicester Tigers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers had named a side full of experience, with the likes of Dan Cole, Hanro Liebenberg and Ben Youngs all starting, and the hosts flew out of the blocks, moving into a 21-0 lead.

Saints, who lost both Callum Hunter-Hill and Juarno Augustus to injury before the half-hour mark, showed great character to come back into the game, cutting the gap to just two points on two occasions, at 21-19 and 28-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Tigers eventually moved clear again as they secured a bonus-point 54-33 success at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Saints had headed up the M1 missing 23 players due to injuries and international duty but they had won their opening three cup matches of the campaign and were eager to add more points to their tally against their local rivals.

Tom Seabrook had to be alert early on as he denied Tigers out wide with a try-saving tackle, but with a penalty still coming, it didn't take Leicester long as they rumbled over from a lineout drive, with Emeka Ilione the scorer.

Jamie Shillcock converted well from the left and Saints were seven points down inside just four minutes, with the task they faced against the home pack already very clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints had a huge chance to respond as Augustus was unable to select the right option with the line in sight and Tigers managed to clear their lines.

Saints were soon dealt an injury blow as Hunter-Hill was forced off, bringing Tom Lockett into the action inside the opening eight minutes of the match.

Salt was applied to the wound when Will Wand beat James Ramm too easily out wide and cruised over for Tigers' second try inside the opening 10 minutes.

Shillock again added the extras with aplomb, leaving Saints needing to summon a response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again the away side enjoyed an attacking lineout position inside the Tigers 22, but the home side turned the ball over once more before winning a scrum penalty, allowing them to escape.

Saints were soon under pressure as Tigers flew through, only for Seabrook to race back to make a try-saving tackle that forced Youngs to knock on inches from the line.

However, Tigers were totally bossing the scrum battle and after they won yet another penalty, they used the possession close to the Saints line to send Liebenberg over.

Shillcock easily converted to make it 21-0 and Will Glister soon had to get back to prevent more damage after James saw a pass intercepted inside the Tigers 22, leading to a counter-attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints lost Augustus to a head injury assessment, which he failed, 10 minutes before the break, but the away side then produced a prolonged period of pressure inside the Tigers half.

After the hosts held Saints up over the line, the away side finally scored as Billy Pasco and Charlie Savala combined nicely to send wing Glister over on the right.

George Makepeace-Cubitt missed a tricky conversion, but he soon had a much easier one after Saints hit Tigers again.

Ramm broke the line close to halfway before Saints stayed patient, using power and precision to send James over under the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makepeace-Cubitt's conversion was the final act of the half as the black, green and gold headed in just nine points down at the break, having shown real character to come back into the game.

Saints maintained their momentum after the break as they pieced together a sublime move that ended with a stunning offload from Archie Benson, who found James in support for his second try of the match.

Makepeace-Cubitt added the simple conversion and the deficit was down to just two points with Saints' young guns such as Pasco and Benson playing with real belief.

But Tigers finally turned the tide as, after kicking a penalty to the corner, they rumbled over through No.8 Kyle Hatherell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shillock converted well before Seabrook threatened at the other end, racing down the left, using his pace and power before he was stopped inside the 22.

Saints did have their bonus-point score soon after though as, playing with advantage, they moved the ball quickly on the home line to allow James to go over for his hat-trick score.

The conversion from Makepeace-Cubitt again cut the gap to two points, with close to 25 minutes still to play.

But Tigers hit back once again, moving the ball well from right to left before Liebenberg used his power to fly over out wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shillcock again converted impressively to add more crucial points to his side's tally, but he missed a much easier effort soon after following a score from Wand, who picked up a loose ball and dived over.

Saints were 14 points down but they refused to stop fighting, putting plenty of pressure on Tigers, who continually infringed before Brown went over next to the right post.

But yet again in the see-saw game, Tigers responded quickly, with Solomone Kata flying over after his side had used a lineout deep in Saints' 22 to lay the platform.

Shillock converted to make it 47-33 with nine minutes to go and though Saints tried to push for more scores, they were thwarted by some determined defending as they were denied the chance to grab a losing bonus point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers had the final say as they broke away with two minutes to go, allowing Adam Radwan to get on the scoresheet.

Shillcock continued his fine kicking display with the conversion to give the scoreline some added gloss from a Leicester perspective.

Leicester Tigers: 15 Jamie Shillcock; 14 Adam Radwan, 13 Dan Kelly, 12 Joseph Woodward (Solomone Kata 64), 11 Will Wand; 10 Ben Volavola (George Pearson 72), 9 Ben Youngs (c) (Tom Whiteley 56); 1 James Whitcombe (James Cronin 52), 2 Charlie Clare (Finn Theobald-Thomas 56), 3 Dan Cole (Tim Hoyt 59); 4 Tom Manz (Harry Wells 67), 5 Côme Joussain; 6 Hanro Liebenberg (Finn Carnduff 59), 7 Emeka Ilione, 8 Kyle Hatherell.

Saints: 15 James Ramm; 14 Will Glister (Jake Garside 59), 13 Billy Pasco, 12 Charlie Savala, 11 Tom Seabrook (Rafe Witheat 65); 10 George Makepeace-Cubitt, 9 Tom James (Jonny Weimann 72); 1 Tarek Haffar (Tom West 56), 2 Henry Walker (Craig Wright 52), 3 Luke Green (Elliot Millar Mills 52); 4 Ed Prowse, 5 Callum Hunter-Hill (Tom Lockett 8); 6 Angus Scott-Young (c), 7 Fyn Brown, 8 Juarno Augustus (Archie Benson 30).

Referee: Jack Makepeace