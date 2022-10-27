Iyogun's stamina such a boost for Saints

Manny Iyogun

Such is the stamina of the 21-year-old that he has shown substituting a prop with half an hour to go doesn't neccessarily have to be a thing.

At Harlequins earlier this season, he continued to power forward, producing a big 80-minute showing that eventually helped his side salvage two bonus points in a narrow defeat.

He has had tough times, too, notably against Leicester Tigers, when he had to play more minutes than expected, as his replacement, Ethan Waller, was forced off with an injury soon after coming on.

But even on that occasion, Iyogun still provided a big contribution or two late in the game.

He continues to develop well at Saints, building experience week by week.

And what is never in doubt now is the engine that he possesses, which is something he even showed on the biggest stage, in a Champions Cup quarter-final at Exeter Chiefs.

Saints were down to the bare bones at loosehead on that occasion, but Iyogun started - the first time he had done so in any first-team game - and was applauded off the field in the second half.

He has shown he can more than handle the heat of battle in the biggest games.

And that ability to power on for the majority of the match is something the prop is relishing.

"We've had a bit of trouble in the loosehead department with players not being fit, so I've had to shoulder that responsibility, which I've loved," Iyogun said.

"It's definitely taken me back to my early days when I was playing 70 minutes and I'm sort of used to it now.

"Once you get your second wind, you're alright. You stop looking at the clock and at the bench, you just put your head down and that looks after itself.

"It's starting to happen a lot more with more props going for 70 minutes.

"Every game in this league is a new challenge and (Saints assistant coach) Matt Ferguson is really good at analysing week to week and trying to pick on weak points we can go at.

"We've been able to perform in the past couple of games at the scrum."

So how much did Iyogun learn from facing experienced campaigner Dan Cole when Saints lost to Leicester on a day when discipline at scrum time was a real issue?

"It was pretty difficult," he said.

"We did prepare for that challenge as well as we could, but sometimes in the Premiership you can't fully prepare for some of the challenges come against you.

"It's just a case of taking your medicine and improving for your next performance.

"Learning quickly is one of the golden skills you have to pick up, and you have to learn from each performance.

"Those performances where you get taught a lesson are invaluable in speeding up your learning."

Iyogun started eight times last season, coming off the bench in a further 12 matches.

And he said: "Last season was great for my confidence and it was great to learn from Sue (Alex Waller) in terms of game management and how to carry myself around the pitch.

"It's put me in a good position for this season."

Saints could have been up against two England stars this weekend, but Bristol props Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler have been at the Red Rose training camp in Jersey this week.

Nevertheless, Iyogun knows a tough test still lies in wait at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

"We definitely know that Bristol still have a decent pack so it's not something we will underestimate," Iyogun said.

"We definitely want to get on top in that area though and there's definitely a sense of trying to improve and get better for this weekend coming.

"The whole game at Bath last Saturday was how this whole season has gone because when we're playing well, we're playing really well, and when we're not playing well it's terminal for us.

"There are a lot of things that we're doing wrong that are killing us, rather than opposition sides putting stuff on us.

"There's definitely a feeling of trying to solve those problems and move on.

"We've got a sense of trying to pay the fans back and put in performances we're proud of.

