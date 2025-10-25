'It's so fun' - four-try Freeman loves being part of talented Saints side

Tommy Freeman produced a phenomenal four-try showing for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Four-try hero Tommy Freeman says it is 'so fun' to be part of this free-flowing Saints side.

Freeman produced a world class performance to propel his team to a fantastic 43-31 win against Saracens at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

The black, green and gold overcame a mid-game blip in which they shipped 26 unanswered points to produce a performance full of speed, style and power.

And Freeman said: "It's so fun!

"Being on the wing and popping up in spaces where you've got the likes of Mitch (Alex Mitchell) and Fin (Smith) controlling the ship – it's pretty special to be around those boys.

"Hutch (Rory Hutchinson) mentioned it and we just want to play fast and get our game on the pitch.

"If we're getting our game on the pitch, we're driving tempo and if the ball goes off, we want to chuck it on.

"We know teams can't live with that.

"Saracens are a great team and they came at our breakdown to slow it down, but we knew if we got quick ball we'd have some good opportunities."

Saints went into the game sitting top of the Gallagher PREM table, two points ahead of second-placed Saracens, who had demolished Sale Sharks 65-14 on the previous Saturday.

"Obviously Sarries had a big win last weekend so we knew they would be on a bit of form," Freeman said.

"It was the top of the table, one and two, so it was a huge game, and I'm glad we got the result."

Saints had lost their way after flying into a 17-0 lead inside 27 minutes, but they got back on the horse during the second half to secure a memorable victory.

"There was a little bit of ill discipline and a loss of concentration," Freeman said.

"With it being the start of the season, we were a bit rusty and we had a split week (as six players were training with England from Sunday to Tuesday) as well.

"It was a mixture of all that and obviously discipline killed us a bit last week but this was a big improvement and we'll look to kick on."

Freeman will now switch his focus to international matters as he is a key member of the England squad for their Quilter Nations Series, which starts with a game against Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham next Saturday.

And the 24-year-old said: "I'm really looking forward to it - it's going to be good!"

"I just can't wait to get going!"