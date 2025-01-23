It's all about balance for Saints' bench players, says Scott-Young

Angus Scott-Young (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

If you're going to be a bench player at Saints, you'd better have nerves of steel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So often games are hanging in the balance when the replacements are called upon.

And so often in recent years, the black, green and gold cavalry has answered the call in the best possible way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus Scott-Young was one of the men in reserve last Saturday, coming on with eight minutes to go to help his side secure a nerve-shredding 34-32 Investec Champions Cup success.

With top spot in Pool 3 on the line, the likes of Scott-Young, Callum Hunter-Hill and Henry Pollock needed to hold firm.

And that was what they did as they helped Saints to keep their composure in defence in the final seconds before Pollock won the breakdown penalty that put the seal on the win with the clock in the red.

Saints boss Phil Dowson often speaks about wanting bench players to come on and just do the simple things well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The black, green and gold don't necessarily want heroes when they’re ahead, they just want a system and a structure that everyone adheres to in the bid to get the game over the line.

And when asked what the mindset of a Saints bench player is like, Scott-Young, who has featured as a replacement in seven of his 15 appearances this season, said: "It depends on the game and what position you're playing.

"It's a tough one coming off the bench because you're seeing the game hang in the balance for 60, 70 minutes and then you come on and you don't want to do too many rash things because it could impact on the game and it's crunch time.

"But at the same time you want to put your best foot forward for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a balance but I guess you don't really think that much, you just get out there, run around and see what happens."

Saints have recently claimed crucial, epic home wins against Bath and Munster to bolster their bid in the Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup.

They beat Bath by a point thanks to a last-gasp Fin Smith penalty and then saw off Munster by just two points as the Irish side were thwarted at the end by Pollock's breakdown win.

"The past two home games have been really good - nice and close," Scott-Young said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The games that are close are the ones you really enjoy winning and you learn more from them than a big blow-out.

"We don't freak out, even at Exeter last year when we were down by 20-something points, we know if we run our DNA and our game plan like we know we're capable of, we can score points from anywhere.

"A few games, against Gloucester, Sale, we left it too late, but we're confident in the way our structures are set up so we can score points when we need to."

Now Saints need to find a way to mastermind similar successes on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have lost all four of their Premiership away games this season, suffering defeats at Bath, Leicester Tigers, Bristol Bears and Saracens.

And they know they can't afford many more slip-ups as they currently sit eighth in the standings, eight points adrift of the top four.

Ahead of Friday night's trip to Harlequins, who are two points and one place above Saints, Scott-Young said: "It's a big one, of course.

"We need to get some more consistent wins if we want to make the top four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's all very tight in the middle there. We're at the bottom of that block in eighth, but if we get a few good wins we can jump up places so we'll see.

"I'm sure this will be a very exciting game of rugby."

Saints and Quins will be without their England stars this week due to the Six Nations training camp in Girona.

That means Saints will be forced into wholesale changes.

But Scott-Young said: "There will be guys getting some more opportunity, which is good.

"We saw a bit more of that in the Paris game with a few changes in the backs so it's exciting.

"I'm happy for them to get to play because they've been training for ages and I'm happy to see those boys running around."