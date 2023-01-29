'It's absolutely massive' - Ramm reflects on Saints' derby-day success

The Australian ace was named BT Sport man of the match as the black, green and gold rolled up their sleeves to claim a memorable 19-18 win at the home of local rivals Leicester Tigers.

Ramm's incredible offload opened the door for a fine finish from Ollie Sleightholme during the second half.

And Saints managed to hold on as they ended a run of three successive defeats in all competitions.

"It's absolutely massive - hard to put into words," Ramm said.

"It's obviously my first year here at Saints, but the first thing I heard was the Leicester game is the biggest of the year, and you can see why. It was a hell of a match.

"It's a massive win for us.

"We've been so close on so many occasions, putting 60 and 70-minute efforts in, so to be able to hold them out for 80 minutes is absolutely massive for our team.

James Ramm

"We knew we could do it, but to put it on the park against these guys is a massive boost for us."

Ramm was sin-binned early in the game for a high hit on Leicester Tigers wing Harry Potter, who went on to score two tries in the match.

"There's nothing going through your mind other than 'stop him'," Ramm said, looking back on the incident.

"You're coming across at speed and if the player steps back in, you've got to be able to drop your height.

"I was too high in that tackle."

Ramm's offload was eye-catching as his skill was there for all to see on the big stage.

And he said: "That's our style of play.

"Dows (Phil Dowson) and (Sam) Vesty definitely push us to play what we see.

"What you see overrides everything and you've just got to play footy at the end of the day.

"We do it in training and hopefully you can do it in a game.