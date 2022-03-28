'It was a lot of fun' - two-try Collins reacts to Saints' win at London Irish

Tom Collins scored twice against London Irish

The in-form wing scored twice for the black, green and gold as they secured a six-try 42-22 success at Brentford Community Stadium.

Saints played some stunning rugby as they tore their hosts to shreds in the Gallagher Premiership clash.

And Collins said: "It was a lot of fun.

"In the first 15, 20 minutes I was a bit concerned because we were looking at each other trying to figure out what was going on. We got left on the bus a bit.

"Credit to the boys for turning it around in the end.

"London Irish brought a lot of energy in front of a packed stadium on the biggest day of the year and I think we did well.

"Both London Irish and ourselves want to move the ball, both look for quick ball.

"We've got good backs, good forwards and on Saturday we had an all-round performance.

"The boys up front fronted up, they put us on the front foot and obviously that gives us a chance out wide to do what we want to do.

"Hopefully we can take some momentum forward and move on."

Having lost four games in succession, Saints are now on a three-match winning streak.

And Collins said: "We've had performances where we've lost games and it's been a matter of a few points.

"We've put all the effort in and come away with a loss but we've still played some good rugby.

"I've been here nine years and we've played a lot worse than that and won games so the fact we've managed to stick with it and kept pushing on, it's been building up for the past three or four weeks.