International call-up for Northampton Casuals player

Connor O’Brien, a player at Northampton Casuals RFC, has been selected for international duty with a call-up to the Ireland A Rugby League squad. The 29-year-old from Duston qualifies through his Father’s heritage and will be part of the team for a match on Saturday (2 September) against HM Prison Service.

Now in his second year at Casuals, Connor has played for a few clubs in Northampton and began his rugby in the junior ranks at Bugbrooke. A Corporal in the Royal Engineers, he represents the British Army in both Rugby Union and League, and he also turns out for Bedford Tigers rugby league side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an application process, a trial with the Rugby League Ireland and some training, Connor got the good news he’d been selected to join the squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor O'Brien

Connor said: “When I got the call that I was in the team it didn’t really sink in! I never thought I’d get an opportunity like this. My Dad was very proud when he heard I’d got selected - and I’m really looking forward to that first game.”

Training sessions are run in Manchester and Dublin and the squad get together virtually to drill into the details of playbooks, standards and values. “The training and set-up is another level in terms of intensity,” continued Connor. “We have big gym sessions with dedicated strength and conditioning coaches, detailed training structures and tactical discussions. It’s the same structure and detail as the senior Ireland team has, to allow for smooth transitions upwards.”