Injury rules Saints duo Sleightholme and Dingwall out of selection for England

Ollie Sleightholme

Sleightholme (concussion) and Dingwall (calf) picked up the problems during England training and have been ruled out.

England will take on the USA on Sunday (July 4, 2pm) before squaring up to Canada six days later (July 10, 3pm). Both games will be at Twickenham.

Four Northampton players will be involved, with Paul Hill, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell and George Furbank all in the 37-man squad.

Harlequins’ Joe Marchant and uncapped trio Alex Dombrandt, Jack Kenningham and Marcus Smith join the group after winning the Gallagher Premiership final last weekend.

Exeter Chiefs back Henry Slade has also been called up, while Wasps forward Gabriel Oghre has returned to the squad after being involved in the first training week.

The squad includes 23 uncapped players. Chunya Munga is in camp as an apprentice player.

England boss Eddie Jones said: “This is the third and final phase of our selection.

"We have a squad here full of talent and potential, with 23 uncapped players who have the chance to make their England debut.

“We’ve had two good weeks working and training hard and now we look forward to seeing how far we can go.”

England squad

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Paul Hill (Saints, 5 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins, uncapped)

Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 8 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped) *apprentice player

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

Gabriel Oghre (Wasps, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Backs

Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

George Furbank (Saints, 3 caps)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, on loan from Saracens, 7 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 5 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Saints, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, uncapped)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)