Injury issues for Saints ahead of Premiership clash with Bristol Bears

George Furbank became the latest player to be added to the treatment room after being forced off in the early stages of England's dramatic 33-31 defeat to France on Saturday night.

Furbank appeared to suffer a calf injury and was shown elevating his leg with an ice pack placed underneath it after being taken off in Lyon.

Any absence for the full-back will be a big blow as he has been in sensational form so far this season, showing superb leadership qualities for Saints.

George Furbank was forced off against France (photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell appeared to suffer a wrist problem early on against France but played through it before being withdrawn in the second half.

Fin Smith has missed recent England matches due to a calf issue, but he was back in the squad ahead of last weekend's game and Saints will hope they can select him this week.

Alex Coles and Fraser Dingwall have not played for England since last month, while Tommy Freeman has had a large workload and is set to require a rest in the coming weeks.

Tighthead prop Elliot Millar Mills has been appearing from the bench for Scotland and will now return to Saints.

The black, green and gold injury list for last week's exhibition match against Sale Sharks included some key players who Saints will hope can return in the not too distant future.

Tom Pearson has been nursing a groin problem since playing for England A against Portugal last month, while Tarek Haffar, who also played in that game at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, has also been injured.

Rory Hutchinson was a late withdrawal last weekend, while Callum Braley was also missing.

Tom Seabrook was forced off against Sale and Saints will now assess that issue, while Chunya Munga also had to come off as he was withdrawn for a head injury assessment.