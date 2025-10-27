'Incredibly special' - Dingwall delighted to be staying with Saints

Fraser Dingwall in training with England ahead of their autumn opener against Australia on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fraser Dingwall says it's 'incredibly special' to have signed a new contract with Saints.

The influential centre is the latest England ace to pen a fresh deal at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, following in the footsteps of Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell.

Saints supporters first saw Dingwall in senior action back in October 2018, when he made his debut off the bench against Leicester Tigers at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. From that moment, his rise was swift.

In just his second season, Dingwall was named the club’s young player of the season and he also earned a nomination for the PREM Rugby Cup’s breakthrough player award.

He soon become a mainstay in Saints’ line-up, making more than 20 appearances for three successive seasons between 2021 and 2024, culminating in the club's Gallagher PREM triumph in 2023/24 – when Dingwall’s influence was felt in 16 of the black, green and gold's 20 league and knockout fixtures.

A Bedford School graduate, Dingwall’s international age grade journey began with Scotland in 2017, before he switched to England at Under-18 and Under-20 levels – captaining the latter at the 2019 Six Nations and World Rugby Championship in Argentina.

Senior honours seemed destined to follow and, after numerous involvements in senior England training camps, Dingwall earned his first Test cap for the Red Rose in the 2024 Six Nations against Italy.

He followed that with a maiden Test try against Wales a week later at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, and earned two further caps in the 2025 tournament.

Known for his composure, leadership skills, and ability to link a backline together, Dingwall has captained skippered Saints on numerous occasions – including leading the team out at Principality Stadium in last season’s Investec Champions Cup final.

His most recent appearance as captain came last Friday as he helped Saints to beat Saracens on his 150th appearance for the club.

And he is extremely happy that he has many more black, green and gold games ahead of him.

“Being at Saints aligns with everything I want from rugby,” said Dingwall, who is now in camp with England ahead of their Quilter Nations Series opener against Australia on Saturday. “It’s my home club, and continuing this journey with the team and players I’ve grown up with is incredibly special.

“You’ve seen from the lads who’ve re-signed recently just how much this place means to us. We love coming into work every day, and when you combine that with winning matches and making memories around the world, it’s a brilliant mix.

“But this isn’t just about loyalty – I genuinely believe Saints is the best place for me to keep improving. It’s an aspirational environment where players, coaches and staff are always pushing to be better. That’s something I’m fully committed to.

“I’ve also built some amazing friendships here. What we achieve on the pitch is special, but the time we spend off it makes Saints feel like home. I’ve very much built my life around this club and I’m proud of that.

“Reflecting on my journey so far, there are so many standout moments; my debut in the Rob Horne tribute match, winning the PREM title, beating Leinster away last season, and even the Champions Cup final, despite the result. These memories have shaped my career and I’m excited to make more.

“Now I want to kick on again. I’ve had a taste of international rugby and I’m hungry to break onto that scene.

"But to succeed individually, you have to succeed as a team, and continuing to grow with Saints – hopefully winning more trophies – is absolutely part of that vision.”