IN PICTURES: Super Saturday in Cardiff as Saints quintet impress for England

Henry Pollock added to his personal highlights reel with two tries on his England debut, the 20-year-old becoming the Red Rose's youngest try scorer in a Six Nations match.

Tommy Freeman completed a personal Grand Slam, with his try against Wales meaning he had scored in every Six Nations game in 2025 for England.

Alex Mitchell delivered a try of his own during the second half, while Fin Smith pulled the strings from fly-half and Fraser Dingwall delivered a crucial try-saving tackle from centre.

It really was a day to remember for those black, green and gold boys, who will now switch their attention to taking on Leicester Tigers in a huge Gallagher Premiership game at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

England weren't able to claim the Six Nations crown, with France taking the title thanks to their win against Scotland in Paris on Saturday night.

But it was still a campaign to be proud of for the Red Rose and the Saints stars who played such a big part in it.

“The team's been progressing,” said England boss Steve Borthwick. “It's a young and evolving team and we challenged them to go out and play with this attitude.

"We wanted to play big and they did exactly that.

“There were so many England fans there and they were so loud, probably the loudest I've ever heard them in Cardiff, so I'm delighted for them to have plenty to cheer about.”

England skipper Maro Itoje said: "We've been building towards this and in each game we've shown a different side of us and we're just happy to finish it well.

“You have to be consistent even when results aren't going your way.

"I applaud the team because even when results weren't going our way and we were getting outside noise, we kept being consistent.

“The challenge for our team is to continue to grow and get better.

"Whether we get praise or scrutiny, it doesn't matter, let's just stay consistent.

“It's been an absolute honour and privilege to captain the team.

"The boys have been absolutely fantastic, they've supported me.

"All of this isn't me, it's a collective effort: the players, the staff, backroom staff, we've all worked towards this.”

1 . Fraser Dingwall Fraser Dingwall got back to make a key try-saving intervention Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

2 . Henry Pollock Henry Pollock scored twice on his England debut Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

3 . Tommy Freeman Tommy Freeman celebrated a personal Grand Slam as his try against Wales meant he had scored in every one of England's 2025 Six Nations matches Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales