IN PICTURES: Saints stars adjusting to life with the Lions

By Tom Vickers
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 11:37 BST
There’s now just a week to go until the 2025 British & Irish Lions take to the field for the first time.

And ahead of that clash with Argentina in Dublin on Friday, June 20, Saints stars Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman have been acclimatising to life at the Faro training camp.

Here are the latest images of a few members of the Saints contingent...

Henry Pollock

1. Fully focused

Henry Pollock Photo: David Rogers

Alex Mitchell

2. The magic man

Alex Mitchell Photo: David Rogers

Henry Pollock

3. Generational talent

Henry Pollock Photo: David Rogers

Alex Mitchell

4. Getting his head in the game

Alex Mitchell Photo: David Rogers

