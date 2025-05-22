Saints claimed a stunning semi-final win in Dublin earlier this month (photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Saints' road to the Investec Champions Cup final

By Tom Vickers
Published 22nd May 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 11:22 BST
What a ride it’s been!

Saints’ journey to the Investec Champions Cup final has been truly thrilling.

It has encompassed stunning away wins against giants such as Vodacom Bulls and Leinster.

And it has seen Phil Dowson’s men claim incredible home successes against the likes of Clermont Auvergne and Castres Olympique.

So, before they try to take the final step in the Cardiff showpiece on Saturday, he’s a look back on Saints’ European journey so far...

Tries: Dingwall, Mayanavanua, Augustus (2), Langdon, Pollock. Cons: Smith (4)

1. Saturday, December 7, 2024: Saints 38 Castres Olympique 8 (pool stage)

Tries: Dingwall, Mayanavanua, Augustus (2), Langdon, Pollock. Cons: Smith (4) Photo: DARREN STAPLES

Tries: Hendy, Augustus, Freeman (2). Cons: Smith (2). Pens: Smith (2)

2. Saturday, December 14, 2024: Vodacom Bulls 21 Saints 30 (pool stage)

Tries: Hendy, Augustus, Freeman (2). Cons: Smith (2). Pens: Smith (2) Photo: Gallo Images

Tries: Lockett, Pollock (2), Walker, Langdon. Cons: Hutchinson (5)

3. Saturday, January 11, 2025: Stade Français 45 Saints 35 (pool stage)

Tries: Lockett, Pollock (2), Walker, Langdon. Cons: Hutchinson (5) Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Tries: Seabrook (3), Langdon, Ramm. Cons: Smith (3). Pen: Smith

4. Saturday, January 18, 2025: Saints 34 Munster 32 (pool stage)

Tries: Seabrook (3), Langdon, Ramm. Cons: Smith (3). Pen: Smith Photo: Mark Thompson

