IN PICTURES: Saints' road to the Investec Champions Cup final

Saints’ journey to the Investec Champions Cup final has been truly thrilling.

It has encompassed stunning away wins against giants such as Vodacom Bulls and Leinster.

And it has seen Phil Dowson’s men claim incredible home successes against the likes of Clermont Auvergne and Castres Olympique.

So, before they try to take the final step in the Cardiff showpiece on Saturday, he’s a look back on Saints’ European journey so far...

1 . Saturday, December 7, 2024: Saints 38 Castres Olympique 8 (pool stage) Tries: Dingwall, Mayanavanua, Augustus (2), Langdon, Pollock. Cons: Smith (4) Photo: DARREN STAPLES Photo Sales

2 . Saturday, December 14, 2024: Vodacom Bulls 21 Saints 30 (pool stage) Tries: Hendy, Augustus, Freeman (2). Cons: Smith (2). Pens: Smith (2) Photo: Gallo Images Photo Sales

3 . Saturday, January 11, 2025: Stade Français 45 Saints 35 (pool stage) Tries: Lockett, Pollock (2), Walker, Langdon. Cons: Hutchinson (5) Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT Photo Sales