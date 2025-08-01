Curtis Langdon shows off the new Saints away kit (picture: Northampton Saints)placeholder image
Curtis Langdon shows off the new Saints away kit (picture: Northampton Saints)

IN PICTURES: Saints reveal striking new away kit ahead of 2025/26 season

By Tom Vickers
Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:05 BST
Saints will don a striking gold and purple strip for the coming campaign, with the club today launching its away kit for the 2025/26 season.

It will mark a first return to a gold away shirt in 20 years, with Saints having last running out in the colour back in 2005/06 when the likes of Dylan Hartley and Carlos Spencer made their club debuts.

Phil Dowson’s side will debut the new away kit at Kingsholm in Round 2 of the Gallagher PREM, as Saints take on Gloucester on Sunday, October 5 (kick-off 3pm).

The cutting edge and environmentally-friendly jersey – costing from £70 (adult)/£50 (junior) – is available to purchase here now.

Created by the club’s elite partner Macron for the 10 straight season, the 2025/26 away strip takes the club’s famous gold colour and pairs it with purple collar and accents – including principal partner cinch’s logo that adorns the front.

The primarily gold jersey also features a tonal design crafted with the club emblem, as well as matching gold shorts and socks.

Elite Partners Church’s Shoes and GRS once again feature on the 2025/26 shirt, while GT Radial and Travis Perkins appear on the shorts – with the jerseys available in a player-fit and supporter-fit.

Designed with sustainability and respect for the environment in mind, Saints’ new jerseys are made from an ‘Eco-Fabric’, with the 100 per cent PET recycled polyester material certified by Global Recycled Standard.

Producing this fabric requires less water and less energy, and above all it gives a second life to waste PET materials which would otherwise be thrown away.

For every Eco-Fabric shirt produced, around 13 half-litre plastic bottles are recycled.

A look at the back of the new kit

1. Saints' new away kit

A look at the back of the new kit Photo: Northampton Saints

A closer look at the front of the shirt

2. Saints' new away kit

A closer look at the front of the shirt Photo: Northampton Saints

Manny Iyogun on modelling duty

3. Saints' new away kit

Manny Iyogun on modelling duty Photo: Northampton Saints

A look at the shorts

4. Saints' new away kit

A look at the shorts Photo: Northampton Saints

