Angus Scott-Young showing off Saints' new away kit (pictures: James Fitchew)Angus Scott-Young showing off Saints' new away kit (pictures: James Fitchew)
IN PICTURES: Saints reveal new away kit ahead of 2023/24 season

Saints will return to a white, green and gold colourway when they hit the road during the 2023/24 season, with the club releasing its new away strip this morning.
By Tom Vickers
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST

Phil Dowson’s side will debut the fresh look at Goldington Road on Saturday, August 26, when they take on Championship neighbours Bedford Blues in a pre-season friendly (kick-off 1.30pm).

The cutting-edge and environmentally-friendly jersey will cost from £60 (adult) / £45 (junior).

Created by the club’s elite partner Macron for the eighth straight season, with principal partner cinch adorning the front, the 2023/24 away strip combines Saints' traditional colours with innovative styling and graphics throughout the design.

The primarily white jersey is complimented by a modern green and gold pattern which runs down the centre, with the gold repeated on the sleeve cuffs and traditionally-styled collar. Macron’s hero logo sits in black on the right-hand side of the chest, with Saints’ crest over the heart on the left.

Elite partners Travis Perkins, Church’s Shoes, and GRS also feature on the 2023/24 away strip – with the jerseys available in a player-fit and supporter-fit.

Designed with sustainability and respect for the environment in mind, Saints’ new jerseys are made from an ‘Eco-Fabric’, with the 100 per cent PET recycled polyester material certified by Global Recycled Standard.

Producing this fabric requires less water and less energy, and above all it gives a second life to waste PET materials which would otherwise be thrown away.

For every Eco-Fabric shirt produced, around 13 half-litre plastic bottles are recycled.

The club’s home and away kits for the 2023/24 season, as well as the new training wear collection, are available to purchase either online or in-store now from shop.northamptonsaints.co.uk.

Here are some of the best photos from the away kit photoshoot, taken by James Fitchew...

George Furbank

George Furbank

George Furbank Photo: JAMES FITCHEW

Tommy Freeman

2. No smoke without fire

Tommy Freeman Photo: JAMES FITCHEW

James Ramm

3. Something in the air

James Ramm Photo: JAMES FITCHEW

Fin Smith

4. Ready to run the show

Fin Smith Photo: JAMES FITCHEW

