IN PICTURES: Saints launch new home kit ahead of 2023/24 season

On Friday afternoon, Saints launched their new home kit ahead of the new season.
By Tom Vickers
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Phil Dowson’s side will run out at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in the new black, green and gold kit from the beginning of the new campaign, with Saints’ first home match set for Saturday, September 2 against the Barbarians before the Premiership Rugby Cup competition gets underway the following weekend.

The new home shirt is riced from £60 (adult) and £45 (junior), and is available to order here now.

George Furbank showing off Saints' new home shirt (pictures: James Fitchew Photography)

1. KitLaunch2324_2.jpg

George Furbank showing off Saints' new home shirt (pictures: James Fitchew Photography)

Angus Scott-Young, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank

2. Green, black and gold

Angus Scott-Young, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank

Tommy Freeman

3. Holding the pose

Tommy Freeman

Chunya Munga

4. New signing, new shirt

Chunya Munga

