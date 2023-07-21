IN PICTURES: Saints launch new home kit ahead of 2023/24 season
On Friday afternoon, Saints launched their new home kit ahead of the new season.
By Tom Vickers
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Phil Dowson’s side will run out at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in the new black, green and gold kit from the beginning of the new campaign, with Saints’ first home match set for Saturday, September 2 against the Barbarians before the Premiership Rugby Cup competition gets underway the following weekend.
The new home shirt is riced from £60 (adult) and £45 (junior), and is available to order here now.
