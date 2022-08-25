IN PICTURES: Saints' international boys are back in town

Sam Matavesi, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Dan Biggar, Tommy Freeman, Rory Hutchinson, Fraser Dingwall and George Furbank all returned to training with their club at Northampton School for Boys this week.

It was a successful summer for most, with the England boys celebrating a series win in Australia, while Hutchinson scored for Scotland in Argentina and Biggar skippered Wales superbly in South Africa.

And there were plenty of smiles captured by Tom Kwah of the Saints when the big names got stuck into training with their club.

Here are a selection of the best images...

