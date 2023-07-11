IN PICTURES: Odendaal arrives as Saints show off new training kit
Burger Odendaal has arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.
By Tom Vickers
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:03 BST
The powerful South African centre has made the move to Saints after a stint with Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.
And Odendaal looked a happy man as he got started in Northampton, showing off the new grey training kit that will go on sale this week.
Here are the latest training images from Saints, taken by Tom Kwah...
