'Important job is next week', insists Saints legend Lawes after semi-final win

Courtney Lawes (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Courtney Lawes insisted 'the important job is next week' after inspiring Saints to a 22-20 Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final success against Saracens on Friday night.

Lawes produced a typically towering performance as he captained his club to victory at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

But the Northampton legend insists that the job is nowhere near done as he and his team-mates now prepare for a final clash at Twickenham next Saturday.

"We're really happy," Lawes said.

"We came up against a tough team, a team that knows how to win games like this.

"We weren't at our best but we were still able to get the win and that gives us a lot of confidence.

"It (the feeling at the end) was sheer relief to be honest.

"I was blowing but it was great to finish off the game.

"But I was saying to the boys that we've got a job to do next week - it's not over.

"This performance doesn't mean anything if we don't turn up next week and do a job.

"The thing is, we should be expecting to win a game like this (against Saracens) - it shouldn't be a surprise to us.

"We're a team that has proved we can beat the best and yes we should be happy with the win in the last home game of the season, but as I said - the important job is next week."

Saints really stepped up at scrum time against Saracens.

And Lawes said: "We were really targeting that area.

"We knew they would mess around and they did a few times but once we were able to get them to scrum, we proved what we can do.

"It's a massive weapon for us and you've got to play to your strengths."

Lawes was asked how he continues to get better and better as time goes on.

And he said: "I've got no idea, I don't know.

"I was at an awards dinner the other day and I was saying that I'm not actually that satisfied with what I've done in rugby yet so it just drives me on.

"I want to keep getting better, turning up for the boys and playing my heart out.

"I've got another week to do it."

Lawes was playing his final game at the Gardens as he is moving to Brive this summer.

But he now gets one more match in the black, green and gold.

It was a different story for Saracens' departing legends, with Owen Farrell, Mako Vunipola and Billy Vunipola playing for the champions for the final time.

"It's tough but the thing is, we're competitors," Lawes said.

"Owen is a good friend and a great bloke, but don't get it twisted, I was ready to go out there and do what it took to win.

"We got the job done."

Saints now face the winners of the game between Bath and Sale Sharks in the showpiece.

"We want to play the best teams and whoever wins, we're happy to take on," Lawes said.