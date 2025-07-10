'Immensely proud and grateful' - Saints season tickets sell out for second successive year

The Shoe Army continues to expand (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

CEO Julia Chapman says everyone at Saints is 'immensely proud and grateful' for the support after season tickets sold out for the second year in succession.

With more than 9,000 season tickets now allocated at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, sales for next term have been closed.

Individual match tickets will still be available for new and returning supporters to be able to experience Saints fixtures in Northampton next season – but a waitlist is also now open HERE for supporters to join for free, should any season tickets become available before the start of the new campaign.

Occupancy of the Gardens was at 99 per cent in the Gallagher Premiership last season, with the black, green and gold selling out eight of nine home matches in the league.

And Chapman said: “Our players, coaches, and staff never take for granted just how incredible our supporter base is here at Northampton Saints.

“Last season saw a record nine sell-out fixtures, with our fans showing up in huge numbers week after week to back the team. Their energy has a real impact on performance and helps create an unforgettable matchday atmosphere at cinch Stadium.

“Demand to see the men in black, green and gold has never been greater.

"With season tickets once again sold out for 2025/26, everyone at the club is immensely proud and grateful for that ongoing support.

“While we remain fully focused on our goal of securing more silverware, we’re equally committed to delivering the best matchday experience in English rugby – ensuring every supporter leaves cinch Stadium smiling, whether that’s because of the action on the pitch or the entertainment and facilities off it.”