Tom Wood is a fan of Phil Dowson's side (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tom Wood has heaped praise on the current Saints squad, with the legendary forward saying he's 'their biggest fan'.

The black, green and gold made it all the way to the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup this season and finished top of the Gallagher Premiership table.

They are now gearing up for a first Premiership play-off semi-final at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens since 2015.

Wood played and scored in that match, which ended in a 29-24 defeat to Saracens.

But a year earlier, the flanker had scored in a much more memorable encounter as Saints saw off Leicester Tigers to make it to Twickenham.

They went on to claim the Premiership title, beating Saracens in extra-time as they displayed their never-say-die ability.

And Wood sees similarities between the current squad and the team that claimed the crown 10 years ago.

"Parallels and beyond really," Wood said. "They have been absolutely exceptional this year. I'm their biggest fan.

"I think Fin Smith has been amazing for such a young man, coming into a new setup with all the disruption he had, taking over the mantle from someone as prestigious as Dan Biggar.

"He has just settled in so quickly, pulling the strings, wise beyond his years and so composed in those big moments, which is exactly what we're going to need.

"Alex Mitchell is obviously the form nine but Tom James off the bench has been brilliant this year. In Mitch's absence or off the bench, he's really coming to the fore now.

"I've been so impressed with the back row and I'd be struggling to pick a starting three there. Courtney (Lawes) has obviously got to start if he's fit and good to go, but Tom Pearson at his best… I love Sam Graham, I think he's a fantastic player, and then you've got the likes of Luddsy (Lewis Ludlam) and Juarno (Augustus) - how do you fit them all in?

"It's a positive headache.

"Throughout the season you obviously rotate and it's not necessarily about your best 15. It's about using your resources and keeping players fresh and match fit.

"All of a sudden, in a semi-final, you actually have to pick who is the best three and who's going to come off the bench and how you utilise it.

"They are positive headaches for (Phil) Dowson but big calls to make."

Saints have endured some tough times in semi-finals in recent years, losing their past four Premiership play-off final-four matches, failing to win since that special success against Leicester Tigers in 2014.

The black, green and gold also lost in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup, to Leinster this season.

So how do they channel that past pain, as the Saints team of 10 years ago did, to ensure they don't fall at the final-four hurdle again this time round?

"For me personally, and I know reflecting with a few other guys, we had quite a few emotional characters in that team that I played in," Wood said. "It really does come down to the emotional fuel that it gives you, the hurt that you suffer, the frustration and the desperation to fix it and not let it happen again.

"I think about myself, Calum Clark, Phil Dowson, the back row had been through that a lot.

"Dylan (Hartley) had been at the forefront of some of the controversy and the hurt and that's where a lot of it came from.

"On game day, you've just got that extra bit of edge and that extra bit of desperation of not allowing it to slip through your fingers, knowing that every moment matters and counts and you've got to stay in the fight the whole time.

"I guess it's slightly different for the playmakers because they've got to learn the technical and tactical lessons, making sure we're playing in the right areas and not overplaying in the wrong parts of the field.

"As a captain, you've got to be on the right side of the referee and all of those things because it can make a difference.