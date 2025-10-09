'I want the smoke' - O'Connor relishing Leicester Tigers debut against Saints

James O'Connor at the Leicester Tigers training session at Oadby Oval on Tuesday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Australia ace James O’Connor says Saints are ‘great first opposition’ as he gets set for his Leicester Tigers debut on Saturday.

The 35-year-old back, who counts London Irish and Sale Sharks among his former clubs, has returned to England and is ready to feature for Tigers at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

And he says he couldn't asked for a better first match in Leicester colours.

"For me to continue to play, I need to be excited, I need to be challenged,” O’Connor told BBC Radio Leicester.

"I want the fire, I want the smoke, so it's great first opposition.”

O’Connor made his debut for Australia at the age of 18 and his first spell in England came with London Irish in 2013.

He then bounced between the Queensland Reds and French club Toulon before another stint in the PREM, with Sale Sharks.

He left Sale to try to reclaim his role with the Australia side, and he managed to achieve that ambition.

But now he is looking forward to the next chapter of his career, at Leicester.

O’Connor, who was in the Australia squad for the recent British & Irish Lions tour, said: "I never thought I'd come back to the UK to play rugby.

"When I thought about the options I had on the table and where my footy was going, this is the one that excited me the most - to come back here and give my best to English rugby, which I felt like hadn't been done.”

He added: "I've had about five different lives in rugby.

"I've been written off many times, and I've had to reinvent myself many times.

"London Irish was probably the start of my second. I was quite young, and possibly rugby wasn't the first thing on my mind, and when I was at Sale, I was in a sort of rebuild period, rebuilding my body.

"I only really played probably 15 to 20 games in those two seasons because I've had quite a few injuries, so I never really got to give my best.

"So that was part of it, just to come back and lay it all out on the table."