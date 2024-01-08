'I still bleed green' - Saints skipper Ludlam reacts to social media comments

Lewis Ludlam has reacted to comments on social media which he says have suggested he has been 'frozen out' of the Saints team.

Ludlam is currently recovering from a high ankle sprain sustained during the win against Harlequins on November 24.

He was enjoying a big first-half performance, in which he scored a try, before picking up the problem.

Ludlam tried to battle through but eventually had to be replaced before the break.

Saints boss Phil Dowson gave this injury update at the end of December: "Lewis Ludlam is going through the return to fitness so he's a little way off just yet. But he's working hard at it because he's desperate to get back."

Ludlam has today revealed he is targeting a return 'in the next few weeks'.

But the Saints skipper, who has been linked with a move to French giants Toulon, says he has been seeing comments that have questioned his position in the squad.

And on Monday afternoon, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation.

Lewis Ludlam (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ludlam wrote: "Been seeing a lot of comments directed to me about my lack of posting implying i’m being “frozen out” from the team. Injured at the moment and hoping to be back in the fold next few weeks. I’m still here and grafting everyday, hence staying of socials. I’m with the team every single day and even though i’m not playing remain committed to this team winning. Don’t write me off just yet, I still bleed green. #shoearmy."