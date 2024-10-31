Phil Dowson (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Saints boss Phil Dowson can't wait for the Premiership Rugby Cup action to start!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black, green and gold host local rivals Leicester Tigers on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

And the fixture, the first of six in Pool B - with Saints also facing Championship clubs Nottingham and Coventry home and away - is a chance for Dowson to blood youngsters and give game time to fringe players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First of all, I think it's a great tournament," Dowson said.

"We've got a very strong loan agreement with Bedford and other clubs and the best way to get good at playing rugby is by playing rugby - that's really important for our development.

"We rely heavily on our academy to bring players through and the PRC is another step in that journey for those guys so that's very exciting.

"We're not going to overly focus on Leicester because you're not really sure who they're going to pick, we've not seen tonnes from Nottingham and Coventry so that takes a bit of the distraction away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You get a long period of time with a really young group who are hungry so we can work on our game.

"We want to get the most our of our training and that game time and the players who haven't been playing and who have been knocking on the door, training hard to finally get an opportunity to put on a Saints shirt.

"Those guys in the Senior Academy who haven't been capped yet get the opportunity to represent the club so I really love the tournament.

"I enjoy coaching in the PRC and I enjoy watching it, seeing which of our players will step up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints have been in mixed form in the Gallagher Premiership so far, winning all three of their home matches but losing all three games on the road.

"One of the things we've spoken about is that we've been very, very pleased with how hard the group have worked and how connected they are," Dowson said. "We're delighted with the effort we've made.

"Whether it's home or away - and I know a lot has been made of our away form - we haven't been consistent.

"I think of the Exeter game first half we were good, second half we dropped off. The Quins game was the opposite. Those games have swung back and forth so we're still looking for some consistency from zero to 80 in the games.

"I'm not overly concerned because each of the away games you can take in different contexts and different elements have had an impact so I think that's had a bearing."