'I can't think of a better bloke to take the role' - Saints skipper Ludlam backs Dowson

Lewis Ludlam

Forwards coach Dowson will step up this summer as Chris Boyd is set to head back to New Zealand after four years in charge.

Boyd will still be part of the club in an advisory role but Dowson, alongside attack coach Sam Vesty, who will be promoted to head coach, will run the show.

And Saints skipper Ludlam says the squad are fully behind the decisions that have been made.

"What Chris (Boyd) has done is he came in and he's been building something for the past four years," Ludlam said. "It would be a real shame for someone new to come in and tip that on its head.

"We're not where we want to be as a squad yet, but I feel we are on the right path and the fact we've got Dows and Sam, who have been here, to continue that path is really exciting."

Ludlam added: "It's bittersweet really because Boydy is the one who has given most of us the opportunity to go out and play.

"For me especially, he's put his trust in me to go out and perform and he's also given me the captaincy as well.

"It's really sad to see him going back to New Zealand but it's really exciting to see Dows and Sam Vesty step up.

"Dows was here in my first season and he's someone who bleeds green, who knows what this club is about and who has played an unbelievable amount of times for the club.

"I can't really think of a better bloke to take the role."

Dowson made 186 appearances as a player for Saints between 2009 and 2015.

He joined the coaching staff in 2017 and has been forwards coach since Boyd's arrival in 2018.

Now he will get the chance to take the top job ahead of next season.

So what kind of leader will he be at Saints?

"He's very similar to how he was as a player," Ludlam said.

"He's very emotional, speaks really well, he's very detailed in what he does and he's extremely committed to what he does, whether that's playing, coaching or out on the training pitch and watching video.

"There's no one as committed as what Dows is.

"He's a fantastic guy for the role and having seen him since my first year here, he's a role model as well.