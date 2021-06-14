Hutchinson's fine form rewarded as Saints centre gets late Scotland call

Rory Hutchinson scored a superb try against Bath on Saturday

The Saints centre, who has been in fine form during recent weeks, replaces injured Glasgow Warriors back row forward Matt Fagerson.

Hutchinson scored a superb try in the 30-24 defeat at Bath on Saturday and will join the Scotland squad later this week after completing his medical checkout at Franklin’s Gardens.

Scotland will convene at Oriam High Performance Centre on Tuesday to prepare for the England A fixture on Sunday, June 27.

A smaller squad will then be travelling to Romania and Georgia for the two Test matches on consecutive Saturdays, July 10 and 17 respectively.

Scotland's interim head coach Mike Blair said: “First and foremost, we’re obviously disappointed that Matt will miss out on the summer fixtures as he’s been an instrumental player for both club and country. We wish him the very best in his recovery.