Hutchinson rewarded for fine Saints form as he starts for Scotland against Portugal
Hutchinson has been handed the 13 shirt for the match at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.
It will be an eighth cap for the 28-year-old, who was named Saints player of the month for September.
Hutchinson's Saints team-mate Elliot Millar Mills is also set to be involved this weekend after the tighthead prop was named among the replacements.
Scotland team to face Portugal: 15 Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (2); 14 Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (40), 13 Rory Hutchinson – Saints (7), 12 Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (7) captain, 11 Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (2); 10 Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (31), 9 George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (32) vice-captain; 1 Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (34), 2. Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby (2), 3 Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (2); 4 Alex Craig – Scarlets (4), 5 Alex Samuel – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped); 6 Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby (11) vice-captain, 7 Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped), 8 Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (8).
Replacements: 16 Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors (1), 17 Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (35), 18 Elliot Millar Mills – Saints (6), 19 Ewan Johnson – Oyonnax (3), 20 Freddy Douglas – Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped), 21 Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (8), 22 Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby (3), 23 Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (8).
