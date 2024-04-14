'Hopefully you get the double' - Bulls boss White gives classy speech to Saints players

Bulls boss Jake White (photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images) (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

In a classy gesture, White gave a speech to the black, green and gold players following their 59-22 success against the South African giants from Pretoria.

His respect for Saints was clear to see and he wished them well for the rest of the season before receiving a warm round of applause from the home team.

White said: "You know what it's like, sometimes when you get on the back end of a result like that it's tough, but I just want to say to you guys well done.

"You guys are flying high, it looks like you've got something special going on here, top of the Premiership, into the semi-finals (in Europe).

"As you guys will all know, sometimes you've got to pay your school fees and I'm sure our guys will all appreciate that when you come to Europe and you play in these games, they are bloody tough.

"I just want to compliment you on the way you played, your attack was outstanding and, for me, even the way you kept us out when it was 59-22 proves you're not giving anything away.