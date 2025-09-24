'His leadership experience is huge for us' - Chick has already earned respect at Saints

Callum Chick in the gym at Saints (picture: Northampton Saints)

Phil Dowson says the fact Callum Chick captained Saints last Friday 'speaks volumes about how much he's already respected in the environment'.

The No.8 moved to Northampton from Newcastle Red Bulls during the summer, bringing an end to his long association with the Kingston Park club.

Chick was a huge figure at Newcastle, where he was captain.

And he has now brought those leadership qualities to Saints, earning the role as skipper for the PREM Rugby Cup opener at Saracens last Friday.

Chick showed his class in that encounter, bagging a first-half hat-trick to add to the try he scored at Glasgow Warriors in a pre-season clash a week earlier.

And Dowson said: "First-half hat-trick, I hadn't actually realised it because I thought someone else had scored! He was delighted.

"He's had experience of being at a club that's been under a lot of pressure, had a lot of rumours around it and he's been captain of that club. He's had to front that and carry that.

"That leadership experience is huge for us as a young playing group. He's come in and been able to really command that.

"He was captain last weekend, which speaks volumes about how much he's already respected in the environment.

"He's enjoying the environment, he's enjoying the change and he's enjoying playing rugby.

"Callum is very talented, very driven and very tough - and we're looking for that sort of person."