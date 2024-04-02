Hill looks forward to his 'next chapter' as Saints prop agrees to join Edinburgh

Paul Hill (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Hill has made 187 appearances for Saints since joining the club from Yorkshire Carnegie back in 2015.

The 29-year-old made his Northampton debut in October of that year against Worcester Warriors, and his performances earned him a call-up to England’s squad for the 2016 Six Nations. He made his international debut – the first of eight caps to date – against Italy in Rome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German-born tighthead has helped Saints reach three Gallagher Premiership semi-finals (2019, 2022 and 2023) during his time at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, and Hill picked up a Premiership Rugby Cup winners medal in 2019 as he started the final for Saints against Saracens.

He has scored four tries along the way, one of those coming against East Midlands rivals Leicester Tigers in what was also his 100th appearance in black, green and gold.

But Hill believes now is the right time to try something new as he heads north of the border.

“I’ve been at Saints for nine years now, so obviously it will be difficult to leave the club, but this was a really good opportunity for my family and I,” said Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got some amazing memories from my time as a Saint. I came here when I was 20, the town has been like home for me ever since, and I’ve made some friends for life here – both inside and outside of the rugby.

“Every year here has been really enjoyable, even those where we’ve not performed as well as we’d have liked. But the year we won the Premiership Rugby Cup was fantastic, and then this year in particular has been great as well with the team going on such a good run.

“It’s a fantastic squad at the moment – young, ambitious and talented – so it’s an amazing place to play rugby and I’ve no doubt a lot of these boys will serve the club well for years to come.

"I also can’t thank the coaches enough for all the opportunities they’ve given me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a historic club and the playing group talk all the time about people who have been and gone – Edgar Mobbs, Freddie Blakiston and so on.

"To be someone who has a Saints number, who has played over 100 times for Northampton, and has a place in that history, is really special.

“But this is the right time for me to move on, and I am looking forward to a new challenge up in Scotland.