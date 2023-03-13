'He's an absolute beast' - Dowson hails Saints star Augustus after huge showing against Bath

Augustus, who had not played since the win against Sale Sharks on February 18, came back from a quad strain to start for Saints against Bath on Friday night.

Sporting a striking new blond hairstyle, the South African star shone in a 45-26 Gallagher Premiership success at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And Saints boss Dowson was delighted with the display of Augustus.

"He was an animal and apart from his haircut, I thought he was brilliant," Dowson said.

"He got a bit of stick pre-game about that haircut but he is just an absolute beast.

"He'd just come back from an injury so to go straight back in and play that well was really impressive.

"The physicality is something that we're working on and that we're always talking about that is fundamental to the game.

Juarno Augustus