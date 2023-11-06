News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Hendy becoming 'a very good Premiership player', says Saints boss Dowson

Saints boss Phil Dowson says George Hendy is ‘really blossoming into a very good Premiership player’.
By Tom Vickers
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:49 GMT- 1 min read
Hendy was on the scoresheet once again last weekend, finishing off a clever lineout move during the second half of the 24-18 win against Bath.

With James Ramm sidelined due to an ankle injury, the 21-year-old kept his place on the wing for the clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

And Hendy continues to show why the coaches have such faith in him, with the Academy graduate having now scored four tries in seven appearances so far this season.

George Hendy (picture: Ketan Shah)George Hendy (picture: Ketan Shah)
George Hendy (picture: Ketan Shah)
“Throughout pre-season he's showed what he's capable of,” Dowson said.

"He's very athletic, he's very tough mentally, he deals with things really well and I've been really pleased with how mature he's been this year and how good he's been when he's played.

"He's been really physical in attack and defence but his positioning has been great and he's picked up lots of things from Lee (Radford) and Sam (Vesty) in terms of backfield coverage.

"George Hendy is one of those players the Saints love because he's come through the system and he's really blossoming into a very good Premiership player.”

