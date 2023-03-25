'Head-scratcher' for boss Dowson as Saints suffer costly defeat at London Irish
Phil Dowson admitted Saints' performance at London Irish was a 'head-scratcher' as they once again fell to defeat on the road.
The black, green and gold were beaten 37-22 by Irish, who bagged a bonus-point win and leapfrogged Saints in the league standings in the process.
It was a costly defeat for Dowson's men, whose only Premiership away wins this season have come against Wasps and Leicester Tigers.
And the Saints boss said: "We knew it was a huge opportunity, we knew we were playing a good side and not enough of our game was of the requisite level.
"We didn't perform for long periods and it's a bit of a head-scratcher because, at times, we've been really good, but away from home we haven't.
"We never really got into any sort of rhythm. The first 20 minutes, we gave away a lot of penalties, which really gave them an in and a decent start.
"We lost a man to a yellow card before half-time, which doesn't help, and we give away a try in the first five minutes of the second half.
"From then on, we're effectively chasing shadows.
"We gave ourselves an opportunity with Tommy Freeman's solo effort, but we were under too much pressure to get back into it."
Saints were under huge pressure from the off, but Dowson denied there was a lack of energy in his side.
"I don't think it was energy in the first half," he said. "We've been working on certain things defensively and we got into good positions but we didn't complete enough tackles, we didn't slow them down.
"Their attack is excellent and if they get fast ball, they cut you up.
"We had to scramble on several occasions but the tide was against us because we didn't slow that ball down."
Saints are now three points behind fourth-placed Irish with two games to go.
Dowson's side host Saracens on April 15 before travelling to Newcastle Falcons six days later.
"There's still a mathematical opportunity (to finish in the top four) so we're still going to go for it," Dowson said.
"We've got a great group of lads and there's never a lack of energy or effort.
"We lacked some execution in our performance so we've got a week off next week to regroup and regather, then we go hard into it for Saracens and Newcastle to make sure we give ourselves the best opportunity we can."