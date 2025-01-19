Hat-trick heroics against Munster shocked Saints wing Seabrook

Tom Seabrook grabbed a hat-trick for Saints against Munster (photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"I don't know when my last one was, probably Under-10s, so I'm as surprised as everyone else!"

That was Tom Seabrook's reaction when asked about his superb hat-trick against Munster on Saturday.

The wing delivered a thrilling treble to help steer Saints to a 34-32 Investec Champions Cup victory at a jubilant cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And Seabrook was delighted that his tries contributed to a victory that booked the black, green and gold a home tie in the round of 16.

"It's massive," Seabrook said. "There's a big history with us and Munster, especially from last year, so to win again this year and secure a home round of 16 is really special.

"We just felt like we were building as the game went on.

"That (Curtis Langdon) try before half-time really helped us and the feeling in the changing room was a really positive one.

"We knew if we stuck to ourselves, played our game after half-time, it was hopefully going to fall in our favour.

"The breakdown was so important and if we keep it like that, we're going to be hard to beat."

The noise at the Gardens was incredible as both sets of supporters created a fantastic atmosphere.

But it was the Saints fans who were celebrating at the final whistle.

"It is incredible," Seabrook said.

"A sold-out Franklin's Gardens, you can't beat it.

"I'm glad everyone came out and we did it for them as well."