Harlequins v Northampton Saints: Tom Vickers' big match preview

James Grayson's nerveless late penalty gave Saints a precious win against Harlequins in April

Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: Twickenham Stoop

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 3pm

Weather forecast: 17c, cloudy

Live television coverage: BT Sport 1

Referee: Christophe Ridley

Harlequins: Green; Marchant, Northmore, Anyanwu, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler (c), Musk, Louw; Lamb, Herbst; Kenningham, Evans, White.

Replacements: Riley, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Hammond, Jurevicius, Gjaltema, Allan, David.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Petch; Salakaia-Loto, Coles; Scott-Young, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Heffernan, Hill, Moon, Graham, James, Proctor, Sleightholme.

Not considered for Saints selection: Matthew Arden, Callum Burns, James Fish, Joseph Gaffan, Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Courtney Lawes, Alex Waller, Ethan Waller, Karl Wilkins.

Most recent meeting: Friday, April 29, 2022: Saints 32 Harlequins 31 (Gallagher Premiership)

Tom's preview: It's a game that could be dubbed the we'll-score-more-than-you derby.

A clash between two teams who just love to score tries.

A clash between two teams who refuse to know when they are beaten.

A clash between two sides who want to entertain.

But crucially, a clash between two sides who harbour title aspirations.

Whether they can achieve that aim will come down to whether they actually can score more than the other team on a regular basis.

And so far this season, that hasn't really happened as both Saints and Harlequins go into Sunday's showdown having won just one of their three matches.

They have been taken down by teams who have become renowned for playing a very different way.

While Saints have lost to powerhouses Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers, Quins have suffered at the hands of Saracens and Exeter Chiefs.

No matter how close those matches have been at times, the teams who base themselves on the power of their pack rather than the flair of their backs have prevailed.

And doubts remain as to whether side who want to play as Quins did on their way to the 2020/21 title can rule England again.

Because no matter how good your ball-in-hand stuff is, it matters not if you can't actually get the ball in hand.

Saints were starved of possession during periods of their defeats against Sale and Leicester as the opposition packs took control.

And Phil Dowson's side are desperately try to find a way to ensure their forwards can get at least parity throughout the 80 minutes in games against the league's most physical outfits.

They have not had good recent records against the likes of Leicester, Sale and Saracens.

But the hope they will have this weekend is that they did manage to deliver the last time they met Harlequins.

On that night, Saints overcame several obstacles to prevail as they fronted up physically and took their chances when they came.

They were ruthless in their execution as they refused to be beaten.

And they will need more of the same to beat a Quins team who will fancy their chances on Sunday.

Saints have injury issues up front, with three loosehead props sidelined.

They are also without Courtney Lawes, who is injured, and David Ribbans and Ehren Painter, who are still being eased back in.

So there is no doubt they are slightly underpowered.

And they will know that if they can't at least get level with Quins up front, they could be in for a very long day indeed.

Because if the Quins backs get enough of the ball, they will undoubtedly do damage, as they did when roaring back from 31-7 down to lead at Exeter last Sunday.

Saints can also do damage with ball in hand, we saw that as they scored tries for fun late last season.

But the big challenge for them this weekend is to win the possession battle.

To deliver the level of physicality in contact and in the set piece that will lay the platform for the ball-players to play.

If they can do that, they can get the win they want and stick another spanner in the Quins works.

It is certainly set up nicely.

And Saints will hope they are the ones who can say 'we scored more than you' come Sunday evening.