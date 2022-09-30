Harlequins v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Sunday's clash
Angus Scott-Young will take the place of the injured Courtney Lawes when Saints travel to Harlequins on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).
By Tom Vickers
Friday, 30th September 2022, 12:05 pm
Lawes suffered concussion during last Saturday's derby-day defeat to Leicester Tigers, opening the door for Scott-Young to start.
There is one change to the backline, with Tom Collins coming in for Matt Proctor on the wing. Proctor is among the replacements.