And the talented loosehead prop can't wait to 'kick on' after signing a new contract at the club.

Haffar made the move to Saints last summer after being left out of work when London Irish went into administration.

He has made six appearances so far for the black, green and gold, impressing so quickly that he was even spoken about as a possible England player for the Guinness Six Nations.

Tarek Haffar (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Haffar didn't make it into that squad, but his progress means that he shouldn't be too far away in future.

And the 22-year-old is now looking forward to continuing his journey at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

“I’m really pleased to be signing on for more at Saints,” Haffar said.

“The environment here at the club is very different to anything else I have experienced before.

“Everybody here in Northampton is challenging for a spot in the team at the weekend; no-one is playing because of who they are or what they have done in the past, you have to work hard and constantly improve for the starting spot, which I love.

“There’s a wealth of experience at Saints. It’s been great to learn off the likes of Alex and Ethan Waller, who have both played so many games for the club, while Manny Iyogun is just a year above me and has given me some great advice around making the step up from junior to senior rugby.

“I feel like coming through at Saints is a fantastic opportunity for me to kick on towards international honours, as the coaching is fantastic and so many young players at the club have made that step too.

