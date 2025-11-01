'Great lessons' - Dowson reflects on Saints' cup win against Harlequins

Saints saw off Harlequins at the Gardens on Saturday evening (photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Saints boss Phil Dowson felt there were some ‘great lessons’ for his players to take away from their 26-17 win against Harlequins on Saturday evening.

The black, green and gold were largely in control of the PREM Rugby Cup clash, bagging a bonus-point success at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

There were tries for debutant Tom Rowe, skipper Sam Graham, back row forward Fyn Brown and impressive young full-back James Pater, with Anthony Belleau adding three conversions to the tally.

And it meant Saints continued their unbeaten start to the season, racking up 10 points from 10 in the cup competition so far.

"A lot of lads (five) were making debuts, it was a team that's trained really hard against the players who have been playing on the international scene and they've been waiting for that opportunity," Dowson said.

"I think some of that desperation to impress and do those things probably held us back a little bit because we were a bit over the top, but in the second half I thought we were loads better, a lot calmer and there was loads of quality.

"It was just quite a slow game, quite stop-start.

"We'd started really well and that would have given us a lot of confidence, but we spent a lot of time five or 10 yards out just trying a bit hard to get over the line rather than just going through the processes we normally go through.

"There were some great lessons in there for a great group of young fellas.

"It speaks volumes about the quality of the Academy and the pathway.

"You're always trying to bring quality through as quickly as possible and you want to have that strength in depth because there's always players who drop out in different ways for different reasons like looking to play in France or retiring, things like that.

"So we need that pathway to be as strong as possible and they (the number of selection options) are good problems to have."