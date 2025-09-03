'Great guy' Pienaar has 'slotted in really well' at Saints
Pienaar has arrived in Northampton to fill the void left by the long-serving Matt Ferguson, who is now at Harlequins, as Saints opted to freshen up their coaching team.
And lock Munga said: “Sometimes when you're growing up in rugby, you just see people as a coach or player, but you actually realise as you get older that some people are just great people. Jaco is just a great guy.
"His partner isn't here with him at all times at the moment so we're his family and he is so invested in being a part of this group as quickly as possible.
"He's slotted in really well.
"There was obviously a hole to fill having lost Ferg, who was a great coach, so the boys are excited to have him in and he's a high-energy human being who wants to help boys get better.
"I personally enjoy working with him and though I probably don't work as closely with him as guys like Trev (Davison) and Manny (Iyogun) would, he's a great guy and the fundamentals he's trying to implement with us will stand us in good stead because we've got such great props.”