Grayson to captain Saints for first time

James Grayson will captain Saints against Newcastle on Wednesday night

Grayson will lead out the men in black, green and gold take on Newcastle Falcons in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

The clash sees the return of wing Taqele Naiyaravoro from long-term injury, with director of rugby Chris Boyd also handing a club debut to Duane RatuVilai Willemsen in the back row.

While it is still mathematically possible for Saints to progress from Pool C to the knockout stages of the competition following a bonus-point win at Saracens last time out, it is unlikely.

Victory over Falcons is essential and then several results elsewhere must fall their way – so the young Saints will be fully focused on delivering an impressive performance for an expectant home crowd.

Grayson, whose father Paul is a former player and head coach at the Gardens, skippers the hosts from fly-half and lines up outside scrum-half Connor Tupai, with Joel Matavesi and Tom Litchfield selected in Northampton’s midfield.

George Hendy, who scored two tries in the win at Saracens, starts at full-back, with Naiyaravoro – playing for the first time since being injured in preseason – and Josh Gillespie completing the back three.

Up front, tighthead prop Ed Prowse earns his first ever start for Saints, with loosehead Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi named in the starting XV for the first time this season.

James Fish completes the front row at hooker, while Bedford loanee Luke Frost and England Under-20s international Tom Lockett pack down together in Northampton’s engine room.

Willemsen is the headline inclusion in the back row, with flanker JJ Tonks and No.8 Geordie Irvine keeping their places in the side from Saints’ last Cup outing.

Meanwhile, Senior Academy players Leroy O'Neil, Callum Burns, and Jake Garside are set for their first senior appearances if they come off the bench, and Saints Under-18s duo George Patten and Frankie Sleightholme (both Northampton School for Boys and Northampton Old Scouts) are once again named amongst the replacements.

Saints team v Newcastle - Premiership Rugby Cup, Round 4

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens - Kick-off: 7.45pm

15 George Hendy

14 Josh Gillespie

13 Tom Litchfield

12 Joel Matavesi

11 Taqele Naiyaravoro

10 James Grayson (c)

9 Connor Tupai

1 Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi

2 James Fish

3 Ed Prowse

4 Luke Frost

5 Tom Lockett

6 Duane RatuVilai Willemsen

7 JJ Tonks

8 Geordie Irvine

Replacements:

16 Reece Marshall

17 Leroy O'Neil

18 Karl Garside

19 Callum Burns

20 George Patten

21 Jake Garside

22 Ethan Grayson